Teen shot by Baltimore County police charged with multiple counts of armed robbery

A 17-year-old who was shot by Baltimore County police in Woodlawn on Monday is charged as an adult with multiple counts of armed robbery.

Askari Francisco Gomes, of Baltimore, was one of three people shot in a vehicle at the corner of Walnut Street and Englewood Avenue, near a Royal Farms that had just been robbed. Police said those in the car were suspected in a string of robberies, and that two officers investigating the Royal Farms incident opened fire when the suspects' vehicle accelerated toward them.

Gomes now faces 16 charges, including multiple counts of armed robbery and first-degree assault, as well two gun charges. He was being held without bail at the county detention center Thursday and did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Another person in the vehicle, Rashad Daquan Opher, 20, of Windsor Mill, died of his injuries after the police shooting. Authorities have not released the name of the third person police shot; they said he remains hospitalized and that robbery charges are pending against him.

The officers' names also have not been released.

A series of similar robberies were reported starting late Monday afternoon, according to county police.

Just before 4:30 p.m., they said, two males robbed a Dunkin' Donuts in the 5300 block of Baltimore National Pike at gunpoint.

About 30 minutes later, two males committed another armed robbery at Ricky's Nails in the 1700 block of North Rolling Road, and then robbed a dry-cleaners next door, Diamond Cleaners, police said.

Later, at 10:43 p.m., officers were called to a 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of North Rolling Road, where police say a worker told them two males had robbed him.

At 11:30 p.m., police went to Quality Inn in the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue, where the manager said two people robbed him and that one struck him with a gun when he couldn't open the safe.

Minutes later, police said, the Royal Farms in the 6400 block of Windsor Mill Road reported an armed robbery.

Caption Boxer shot just blocks from his home early Wednesday morning Crime reporter Kevin Rector talks about the death of Montell "Telly" Pridgett, a boxer who was shot dead just blocks from his Upton home early Wednesday morning. (Ulysses Munoz / Baltimore Sun) Crime reporter Kevin Rector talks about the death of Montell "Telly" Pridgett, a boxer who was shot dead just blocks from his Upton home early Wednesday morning. (Ulysses Munoz / Baltimore Sun) Caption Homicide investigation video Detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred on March 8, 2017, in the 200 block of S. Broadway. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals in this video is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.(Baltimore Police video) Detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred on March 8, 2017, in the 200 block of S. Broadway. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals in this video is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.(Baltimore Police video)

Investigators say when they searched the suspects' vehicle after the shooting, they found a handgun, a large amount of cash, and a wallet belonging to one of the robbery victims.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez