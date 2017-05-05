Baltimore Co. police seek victims of robberies related to dating apps

Baltimore County police say they're seeking robbery victims who were lured through the dating apps Grindr and Jack'd.

Police said Friday they had charged two men in connection with such a robbery that happened in March. Matthew Austin Bauer, 21, and Paul William James Keve, 18, face charges including armed robbery and theft.

Bauer and Keve are accused of scheduling a meeting with a 24-year-old man through Jack'd on March 31. When the man went to the meeting location in the 7500 block of Westfield Road in Dundalk, Bauer and Keve allegedly threatened him with a knife and stole his money and cellphone.

Keve is also charged in a similar incident from March 2, police said. In that case, a 22-year-old man went to the 1600 block of Four Georges Court in Dundalk to meet someone named "Josh" from the Grindr app, police said. He was approached by a male suspect in a ski mask who demanded his money and phone, police said. When he tried to run, two others began beating him. His money and phone were stolen.

Keve was identified as one of the suspects. Police have not identified the others.

Now investigators are looking for other possible victims. They asked anyone who was victimized in similar circumstances to contact police at 410-307-2020. Anyone with information can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP

Attorneys for Bauer and Keve could not be reached for comment Friday.

