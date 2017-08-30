Armed robbers hold up Woodlawn bar where cops were celebrating a retirement

Two men held up a Woodlawn bar Tuesday evening — where a group of Baltimore County police officers had gathered for a retirement party, the department said.

As officers were celebrating a longtime sergeant’s retirement at Monaghan's Pub on Gwynn Oak Avenue, two armed men approached the carryout counter around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The suspects approached one of the employees at gunpoint at the front carryout area, which is separate from the main room where the officers had gathered, Monaghan's owner Jack Milani said. The robbers demanded cash from the register, and took off.

Off-duty officers attending the retirement party apprehended the suspects near the location, the department said.

Police charged Joseph McInnis III, 21, of the unit block of Inwood Avenue, and Tyree McCoy, 22, of the 3500 block of Cedar Drive, with armed robbery, theft and related offenses. Neither had an attorney listed in online court records.

Milani said he was surprised that someone would commit a robbery at a business so close to the police station. During shift changes, he said there are a lot cars coming and going into the station. He said many of the officers are regular customers.

“It’s kind of odd you would even attempt it,” Milani said. “We are across from Precinct 2. [Officers] are always in here. There was a decent amount of them.”

Milani said the party was for David Neral, a longtime officer at Precinct 2. “He’s worked this community as long as I can remember,” he said.

The sergeant has been with the department since 1988.

CAPTION Eighth Baltimore police officer indicted in federal racketeering case. Eighth Baltimore police officer indicted in federal racketeering case. CAPTION Baltimore police investigating three overnight shootings. (Baltimore Sun Video) Baltimore police investigating three overnight shootings. (Baltimore Sun Video)

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5