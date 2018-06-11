Man in serious condition after being shot in Reisterstown, police say

Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in Baltimore County that left one man in serious condition.

Baltimore County police said a man was shot in the upper body on the 400 block of Shirley Manor Road in Reisterstown at 9:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not released suspect information, Officer Jennifer Peach said. She declined to release the current status of the victim.

Peach said the department hopes to have more information regarding the motive of the shooterin the next 24 to 48 hours.

nbogelburroughs@baltsun.com

twitter.com/nickatnews