Police investigating 'suspicious' deaths of two in Randallstown as double homicide

Baltimore County police say they are investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people found Monday morning inside a Randallstown home as a double homicide.

A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in the 4100 block of Bald Eagle Court after emergency personnel were called for a report of a cardiac arrest around 8:50 a.m. Both victims were found with "an undetermined type of trauma to the upper portion of their bodies," police said.

The people were identified as Chinika Shari Hursey, 36, and Steven Scott Campbell, 36, who were dating and were residents of the home. Hursey's children were home during the night but were unharmed, police said.

Police said the couple were killed overnight by an unknown suspect, and that they don't believe the incident was random.

Additional details were not immediately available.

