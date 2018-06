Baltimore County police said a man was shot at least once in the Randallstown area on Wednesday morning and a suspect had fled the scene.

Police said a man with a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital after police responded to the 8500 block of Glen Michael Lane. Shortly before noon, police remained on scene.

The small road where the shooting occurred loops behind Devonshire Apartments and Savoy Plaza, which includes a Family Dollar and several other stores.

