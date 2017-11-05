One killed, one injured in shooting at Randallstown nightclub

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Randallstown nightclub before dawn Sunday morning, Baltimore County police said.

Keonta Montez Lyons, 34, of Southwest Baltimore, died after being shot in the upper body in the parking lot of the Slate Lounge on Liberty Road, police said. No phone number was listed for Lyons. Police said he lived in the 1000 block of Arion Park Road in Oaklee.

The name and condition of the injured victim, a 28-year-old man, who was also shot in the upper body, was not released. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred “during a fight involving a large group of people” in the nightclub’s parking lot, police said. A message left a manager or owner was not returned.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information can contact police at 410-307-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

