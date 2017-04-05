Charging documents: Randallstown couple found shot to death in their bed

An Army veteran was being held without bail Wednesday in Baltimore County, accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife and her boyfriend in the master bedroom of a Randallstown home.

Dominick Daniel Hursey, 43, of Owings Mills is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Chinika Hursey and Steven Campbell, both 36.

His lawyer said Wednesday he denies the accusations against him.

Charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun indicate Chinika Hursey and Campbell were found dead in bed with multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots about 4 a.m., and investigators believe the two were killed with a .40-caliber handgun while children were in the home.

The documents, filed in Towson District Court, state that a friend of Dominick Hursey's called police sometime before 9 a.m. Monday.

The friend told police he became concerned after driving down Winands Road and seeing a white pickup truck parked in front of Chinika Hursey's house in the 4100 block of Bald Eagle Court, the documents state.

The friend said Dominick Hursey had driven the truck in the past. He also told police he knew Chinika Hursey had a protective order and that Dominick Hursey was not supposed to be at the house, the charging documents state.

The friend went to the home and found Dominick Hursey's two sons — who were his children in common with Chinika Hursey — and his stepdaughter in the pickup truck. The documents do not specify how old the children are.

"Mommy and Steven are dead," one of the children told the friend, according to the court documents. "Daddy is inside."

The friend told police he rang the doorbell. Dominick Hursey answered the door and told him he had come to the house so his sons could drop off their overnight bags before going to school, the documents state.

When police arrived at the home, they say they found the bodies in the master bedroom. They said the room had been ransacked, but jewelry and a purse containing $594 in cash were still in the room.

Police also later searched the vehicle of a longtime friend of Dominick Hursey's who often lent him her car. They found Dominick Hursey's cellphone, a black bag containing a pistol-grip shotgun and a partially used box of ammunition, police said.

The ammunition "is the same brand, caliber and type of ammunition used to shoot and kill" the victims, police wrote in the charging documents.

Detectives also said Dominick Hursey lied about where he was at the time of the shooting and cited "incriminating text messages" found on his cellphone.

Police have said the Hurseys had ongoing disputes over custody of their children.

Hursey waived his right to appear at a bail review in Towson on Wednesday, but his attorney, Brandon Mead, attended the hearing.

Mead told Judge Marsha L. Russell police do not have ballistic evidence linking his client to the shooting. He said Hursey, who most recently worked as a truck driver, served in the Army and in the Army National Guard.

Russell denied Hursey bail.

After the hearing, Mead said Hursey "maintains his innocence."

Army officials confirmed Hursey served in the Army from 1995 to 1999.

Court records show that Chinika Hursey applied for a protective order against her estranged husband in February following an incident at a Howard County car dealership in which he allegedly assaulted her. She received a temporary protective order a few days after the incident. The final protective order was issued March 29.

As part of the protective order, Dominick Hursey was required to surrender any firearms to the Howard County sheriff's office and to stay away from Chinika Hursey's home and workplace.

Howard County Sheriff William J. McMahon said Wednesday his office has no record of Dominick Hursey surrendering firearms. The office forwarded the order to Baltimore County police because Dominick Hursey lived in Owings Mills, he said.

Court records show a Baltimore County police officer served Hursey with a temporary order in March. It was unclear whether Hursey surrendered any weapons at that time.

Hursey was charged by summons in Howard County with second-degree assault following the February incident at the car dealership. A trial was set for April 26.

Baltimore County police have said the Hurseys were estranged but still married, but Chinika Hursey referred to herself as Dominick's ex-wife in court filings related to the protective order.

