Woman's ex charged in deaths of Randallstown couple

The estranged husband of a Randallstown woman was charged Tuesday with killing her and her boyfriend in her home, Baltimore County police said.

Dominick Daniel Hursey, 43, of Owings Mills, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Chinika Shari Hursey and Steven Scott Campbell, both 36.

The two were found dead Monday morning in the 4100 block of Bald Eagle Court, in a development off Winands Road.

Police said they were killed in the overnight hours and that Chinika Hursey's children were in the home at the time of the killings. They did not specify the number of children or their ages.

Dominick Hursey was being held without bail Tuesday at the county detention center and did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Police did not release information on how Campbell and Chinika Hursey, who lived together, were killed.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, said investigators have not pinpointed a motive in the case but believe the Hurseys had ongoing disputes over custody of their children and other issues.

Court records show that Chinika Hursey had filed for a protective order against Dominick Hursey in Howard County in February. After a temporary protective order was issued that month, a judge issued a final order March 29 — less than a week before she and Campbell were killed.

"I fear for my life and that Dominick will try to kill me or hurt me," she wrote in February in her petition for the protective order.

Caption Double homicide being investigated in Baltimore County Double homicide being investigated in Baltimore County. (WJZ) Double homicide being investigated in Baltimore County. (WJZ) Caption Friends remember Victorious Swift Twan Jordan and Alanis Brown of the Baltimore Algebra Project talk about their friend Victorious Swift, a math tutor with the organization and a soon-to-graduate senior at the Baltimore Design School, who was recently fatally shot. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Twan Jordan and Alanis Brown of the Baltimore Algebra Project talk about their friend Victorious Swift, a math tutor with the organization and a soon-to-graduate senior at the Baltimore Design School, who was recently fatally shot. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

As part of the protective order, Dominick Hursey was required to surrender his firearms to the Howard County sheriff's office and to stay away from Chinika Hursey's home and workplace.

While Baltimore County police described Dominick Hursey as her estranged husband, she referred to herself as his ex-wife in her petition for the protective order.

She alleged that on Feb. 25, she and Dominick Hursey went to a car dealership in Ellicott City to discuss trading in a vehicle they had shared. During the visit, he became upset when a sales associate handed her the car keys, she wrote in a petition for the order.

When she walked out of the building with the keys, he allegedly assaulted her, she wrote, and several employees came outside to pull him away.

"As he was being pulled off of me he was saying, 'I'm going to kill you,'" she wrote.

When she yelled for the car dealership employees to call the police, he said, "I don't care if they lock me up, when I get out, I'm going to kill you," Chinika Hursey wrote.

She added that he had previously threatened to "put his hands on me" in the past.

Dominick Hursey was charged with second-degree assault in connection with the incident at the car dealership. A hearing in the case was scheduled for April 26.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez