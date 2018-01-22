Baltimore County police find unique quilt among stolen items at Dundalk motel, seek to reunite it with crafter

Baltimore County police are trying to identify the quilter whose work was among dozens of items recovered by officers last week.

The multi-color block quilt with decorative stitching was among dozens of stolen packages recovered from a Dundalk motel room on Jan. 16. Police distributed pictures of the quilt Monday in hopes of getting it to it’s intended owner.

“This double-sided handmade quilt has a heartfelt inscription sewn onto it that detectives are hoping will help them determine who made the quilt. They are also hoping either the intended recipient or the crafter will recognize the photos of the quilt and claim it,” according a news release on the department’s website.

Police said the quilt and other items were that were recovered from the Deluxe Plaza Motel in the 6400 block of Pulaski Highway. Police have charged Kenneth David Sutphin, of Middle River, and Kimberly Diane Brooks, of Glen Burnie, both 33, with burglary and theft-related offenses. Neither had an attorney listed in online court records.

Police said the thefts began in early December and continued until January 12. Police have identified Sutphin and Brooks in 40 theft cases. Police said a number of items recovered from the motel room were not reported stolen.

Sutphin and Brooks were arrested after an officer from the Parkville precinct handled a call for a stolen package in the 9600 block of Trepid Road. The officer then responded to a call for a number of empty delivery boxes discarded in the bushes along Miller Road. Police said the officer then tracked down the owners of the items using the address labels on the boxes. The officer then located surveillance video of the suspects and their vehicle, and matched that to descriptions given by witnesses, police said. One of the stolen items was found at a pawn shop, and police were able to identify Brooks and later Sutphin, as suspects, the department said.

Sutphin is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on $10,000 bond, the department said. Brooks is also charged with theft and rogue and vagabond in Harford County and is being held at the detention center on $2,500 bond. Police said both defendants also face additional charges in other jurisdictions.

Anyone who might recognize the quilt or has additional information regarding the theft of delivered packages is asked to call detectives of the Dundalk Precinct at 410-887-7309.

