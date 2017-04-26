Former city prosecutor pleads guilty to child pornography

A former Baltimore prosecutor who helped supervise the juvenile division of the city State's Attorney's Office faces at least one year in prison for distributing child pornography.

Patrick Moran, 40, faced three child pornography charges, and pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of distribution and possession of child pornography in Baltimore County Circuit Court in Towson.

Under the plea agreement, Moran faces a sentence of between one year and 18 months. Judge Nancy M. Purpura is scheduled to sentence Moran on May 31.

Moran, a married father of three, previously served in the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office, where he was a supervisor in the juvenile division. The office said in October he was no longer employed there.

Moran appeared in court in a gray suit, and several family members attended, including his wife.

As Moran's attorney, Andrew Alperstein, read over the stipulations of the plea agreement in the courtroom, he paused several times to make sure Moran understood the agreement. Moran responded, "I understand that, yes."

At the brief hearing Wednesday, prosecutor Perry Wasserman read the statement of facts against Moran. The investigation into Moran began with a tip in July to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a picture had been uploaded to a secure chat program called "Chatstep" from an IP address later connected to Moran's Nottingham address.

Wasserman said the tip said that an image of two naked young women under 18 was uploaded to a Chatstep chat room called "mom's room," by someone with the user name "Ashley."

Baltimore County searched Moran's home in October, where they took several electronic devices, including a Toshiba laptop, which Moran used, Wasserman said.

After a forensic review of the laptop, Wasserman said investigators found a recently opened filed called "PTHC Sally." Wasserman said investigators know the acronym is a well-known term for "preteen hardcore."

Moran told the officers at his home that he had stored the image on an external storage drive, where police also found "numerous" images of children, some as young as 3 years-old, Wasserman said. Moran also told police he had used the name "Ashley" on the website.

Wasserman said Moran admitted to police he would search the internet for pictures of young children.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5