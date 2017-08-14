Baltimore County prosecutors rule fatal Catonsville shooting by off-duty officer justified

Baltimore County prosecutors have ruled that the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man by an off-duty officer outside a Catonsville Giant store this month was legally justified.

County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger announced the decision Monday. Surveillance footage from the store will be released today, Shellenberger said.

On Aug. 1, an off-duty officer, who has been identified only as Officer First Class McCain, was working security at the store when he confronted Christopher E. Clapp, who was suspected of shoplifting, in the parking lot, police have said.

According to police, Clapp began driving away, dragging McCain.

In a letter to the police department released Monday, Deputy State’s Attorney Robin S. Coffin said she had reviewed surveillance footage from the Giant, statements from several eyewitnesses, and the statement of the officer. She wrote that McCain reached into the car “to affect the arrest,” and that Clapp then accelerated and began dragging the officer.

“At this point, Officer McCain was reasonably in fear that he would be continually dragged by the car or run over by the car,” Coffin wrote. “Officer McCain was justified in shooting Mr. Clapp to save his own life.”

Because of an agreement with the police union, the department does not release the first names of officers involved in shootings.

