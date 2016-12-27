Baltimore County Police release last name of officer who shot Pikesville man

Baltimore County Police released the last name of an officer who shot a knife-wielding Pikesville man on Friday.

Police identified the officer as Officer Remmers. Baltimore County Police do not publicly release the full names of officers in these cases, citing an agreement with the police union.

Remmers has seven years of experience with the county police and has not been involved in any previous shooting incidents, according to police. He is on administrative leave while police and prosecutors review the incident.

The man who was shot, 48-year-old Bryant Junious Palmer, is expected to recover from his injuries, police said. He was listed in good condition at Sinai Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The police have video footage of the incident between Palmer and Remmers from at least one police body camera. Police have not provided details on what may have been captured by the body camera. The footage has not yet been released, as it is part of the investigation of the incident.

According to police, officers were called to the 4600 block of Debilen Circle in Pikesville just before 11 p.m. on Friday after a disturbance was reported.

When police knocked on an apartment door, a man who had a knife in his hand answered. Police and the man "exchanged words" and the man moved toward the officers "in a threatening manner," police said.

One officer shot at the man, striking him once in the upper body.

Palmer was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of possessing a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

