Two people in custody after Baltimore County police in chase Friday afternoon

Two suspects were taken in custody after an extended police chase through Baltimore County on Friday afternoon.

Police arrested a white female driver and a black male passenger. The Scion is believed to be wanted in connection with a homicide in Virginia, Baltimore County police said.

The silver Scion had fled on Eastern Avenue through the Essex, White Marsh and Parkville areas, the police department said. During the chase, the suspects threw evidence from the car, which police would be going back to collect Friday afternoon, police said.

Police did not immediately release additional details.

This story will be updated.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5