Baltimore County police officer fatally strikes pedestrian while heading to home invasion call

A Baltimore County police officer struck and killed a pedestrian while driving to investigate a report of a home invasion with a possible shooting, county police said Sunday.

The officer, who works in the Woodlawn precinct, was on his way to a home in the 7400 block of Lesada Drive at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday when he struck the pedestrian in a center turn lane on Liberty Road, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.

A preliminary investigation indicated the officer was heading east on Liberty Road in emergency status when he entered the center turn lane to bypass traffic that had backed up near Meadowdale Drive. Police said the officer struck 71-year-old Robert Louis Mayo, of the 2800 block of Brighton St., when Mayo crossed Liberty Road and entered into the center turn lane in front of the police vehicle. The collision threw Mayo into a westbound traffic lane, where he was struck a second time by a Ford Explorer.

Mayo was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not using a crosswalk to cross Liberty Road.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said officer body camera footage has been reviewed and supports the initial findings of the investigation. The footage is not expected to be released publicly because of the graphic nature of the footage, police said.

The officer’s name was not released Sunday. Police said his name will be released at a later date.

richard.martin@baltsun.com

twitter.com/richardmar10