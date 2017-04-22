Baltimore County police shoot passenger in stolen vehicle driven by wanted suspect

A Baltimore County police officer shot a woman during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Windsor Mill on Friday night, the department said.

The woman was a passenger in a stolen car driven by a 23-year-old man, who county police said is wanted in multiple jurisdictions. The department did not release the names Saturday of the injured woman, the suspect or the officer involved in the shooting. Police said the woman's injuries are not life-threatening, and she was being treated at an area hospital.

The shooting is the fourth by county police officers this year, including two fatalities.

The incident began about 8:30 p.m. Friday when officers on routine patrol near Milford Mill Road located a stolen 2013 Honda. Police said the car was reported stolen from Northeast Baltimore on April 15.

Officers attempted to stop the car in the area of Liberty and Milford Mill roads, and positioned two police cruisers on either end of the vehicle.

When the officers got out and identified themselves, police said, the driver of the stolen car drove forward, pushing one of the cruisers out of the way.

The driver of the stolen car then went into reverse, pushing into the second cruiser behind. That cruiser struck and knocked an officer to the ground, police said.

The suspect then drove about half a mile along Liberty Road to the intersection of Lord Baltimore Drive, where police said officers again attempted to stop the suspect, but he struck three more vehicles before driving directly toward a police officer.

The department said the officer, "in fear for his life," fired at the vehicle, wounding a female passenger in the front seat.

Police said the suspect continued to drive down Liberty Road, crossing the median and driving on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle stopped when it became inoperable at Liberty and Sussex roads, police said. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested.

Police said they plan to charge the driver and that he is wanted on unspecified charges in several other jurisdictions.

The injured passenger was taken to a local hospital, while two other women riding in the back of the car were interviewed by police. They were released without being charged.

It's unclear whether the injured woman will face any charges. "She has to be interviewed, but medical treatment is a priority at this time," said county police spokeswoman Elise Armacost.

Police said 11 people in the civilian vehicles struck by the suspect vehicle refused to be taken to the hospital.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident, as it does all police-involved shootings, and its findings will be reviewed by the Baltimore County state's attorney's office.

As in all police-involved shootings, the officer will be placed on administrative duty.

Police said officer body-camera footage from the incident will not released at this time. The department often withholds footage when there is a pending prosecution, but the police chief can choose to release it.

