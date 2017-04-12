Armed man shot by an officer in Parkville Wednesday morning, police say.

Baltimore County police shot a 27-year-old man who attempted to reach for a gun early Wednesday morning in Parkville, the department said in a statement.

Police did not have information on the man's condition Wednesday morning and have not identified him or the officer.

The officer was called just before 4:30 a.m. for reports of a suspect breaking into cars in the area of Hillendale Road and Northview Road.

When the officer arrived, Baltimore County Police said the officer saw a man attempting to hide, turning his back towards the officer. The officer then approached the man and called out to him, police said. As the officer walked toward the man, police said he turned around to face the officer and reached for a gun inside of the waistband of his pants.

Police said the officer yelled for the man to stop, but the man continued to reach for the gun and the officer fired multiple shots.

The suspect was struck in the lower body. He was taken the the Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Police said his handgun was recovered from the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

