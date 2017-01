Baltimore County police fatally shot a man they said was armed with a long gun Thursday night in White Marsh.

Officers were called at 10:43 p.m. to the unit block of Greenwood Avenue when the shooting occurred. The man, whose name has not been release, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release additional information Friday morning, including why officers were initially called to the location.

This story will be updated.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5