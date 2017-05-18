Police: 22-year-old shot while walking in Pikesville

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was shot in Pikesville Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a 22-year-old man said he was walking down the street near Langrehr and Liberty roads when he was shot by someone in a dark-colored vehicle, police said. The victim said he believes he was accidentally shot when the suspect missed the intended target, who was in a vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body and is expected to survive, police said.

No other information was immediately available.