Couple found dead in Pikesville apartment after 'murder-suicide,' Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police said a married couple was found dead in their Pikesville apartment Wednesday night after a “murder-suicide.”

Raechele Seanese Gross, 32, and Danielle Tamara Gross, 31, were found dead in the bedroom in their apartment in the 4600 block of Debilen Circle.

Officers were called to the home at 11 p.m. for a welfare check after friends of the women told police they were unable to make contact with them. Maintenance workers let officers into the apartment, where they made a forced entry into a locked bedroom and discovered both women dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

The department said detectives are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide based on evidence at the scene.

Officer Jen Peach, a police spokeswoman, said the detectives know which woman was the shooter but declined to provide the information Thursday afternoon. Peach said detectives are awaiting autopsy results.

Peach said detectives do not know a motive at this point, but believe the shooting was the result of “a heated argument.”

She said detectives are still interviewing friends and family of the women.

Peach said the women did not have any records of domestic violence.

