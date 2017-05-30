Suspects crash stolen van into mobile phone store, fail to gain access, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police are looking for two suspects who they say crashed a stolen van into a Pikesville storefront in attempt to rob the business.

Police said someone passing by the T-Mobile store in the 8000 block of Liberty Road around 5:51 a.m. Tuesday reported seeing a Chevrolet conversion van driven into the store, and two suspects run from the scene. Police said the suspects tried to get into the store, but a security gate protecting the window and entrance prevented them from doing so.

Police said the suspects left the van in the storefront of the Milford Mill Shopping Center. The van was later found to have been stolen, police said.

Baltimore County fire investigators determined the building was not structurally compromised in the crash.

Police provided no suspect descriptions. Officers with the Pikesville precinct are investigating.