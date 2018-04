A barricade at a Pikesville apartment building on Monday ended when officers arrested a man wanted on a warrant, Baltimore County police said.

Police attempted to serve a warrant at 9:30 a.m. at an apartment in the unit block of Farmhouse Court but the man refused to come out, a police spokeswoman said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the department said the man has been arrested.

Additional information, including the man’s name, were not immediately available.

