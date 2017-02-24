Teen who brought gun to Perry Hall High charged as an adult.

Baltimore County police on Friday charged a 17-year-old Perry Hall High School student as an adult after he brought a gun to school.

Police say Christopher James Engles brought the gun to school Thursday and showed it off to a fellow student, who then reported it to a school resource officer. The officer confiscated the gun and arrested Engles without incident.

Police said Engles did not threaten or point the gun at anyone, and do not believe he intended to harm anyone.

Engles, of the unit block of Bellhurst Way in Nottingham, is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, carrying/concealing a dangerous weapon, and wearing/carrying a handgun.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Baltimore County Public Schools spokesman Mychael Dickerson said the school is operating normally on Friday, but that Baltimore County police planned to have increased patrols near the school Friday.

He said Engles faces disciplinary action.

Perry Hall High was the scene of a shooting on the first day of school in 2012. Robert Wayne Gladden Jr., a sophomore at the time, brought his father's shotgun to school and assembled it in a boys' bathroom before opening fire in the cafeteria, critically injuring Daniel Borowy, a special education student. Borowy, 17 at the time, survived. Gladden received a 35-year sentence in February 2013.

After the shooting, Baltimore County Public Schools announced several increased safety measures, including equipping school resource officers with metal-detecting wands and installing security systems to monitor visitors at school entrances. School staff and students were also issued uniform identification cards.

