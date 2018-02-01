Police charge four more for involvement in Perry Hall High School fight

Two adults and two juveniles have been charged for their involvement in a fight in the Perry Hall High School parking lot on Jan. 18, according to Baltimore County police.

A video of the fight was widely viewed on social media. The video showed a man holding a long gun in his hand while standing next to those fighting. Police said they later determined it to be an Airsoft replica weapon.

Two days after the fight, county police arrested an 18-year-old man, identified as Darren Keith Bennett Jr. of the 3900 block of Mewswood Lane in Nottingham, and charged him with possession of a weapon on school property.

Today, county police said they have arrested K-Jahnie Peets, 22, and K-Lan Peets, 18, both of the 8700 block of Blairwood Road in Nottingham, near Perry Hall in connection with the fight. K-Jahnie Peets has been charged with one count of second-degree assault and disrupting school activities. K-Lan Peets has been charged with two counts of second degree assault and disrupting school activities.

Police also have charged two juveniles with assault, after the boys were identified during the investigation.

