Teen dies after being shot by pellet gun in Middle River

A teenage boy has died after being shot by a pellet gun and suffering cardiac arrest in Middle River on Thursday night, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police and fire crews were called to Dogwood Drive in Middle River at 6:48 p.m. Thursday to treat the 15-year-old boy.

According to police, the boy and his friends were firing pellet guns at targets in the yard when a round or a fragment of the round struck the boy in the chest.

The boy went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said they are treating the investigation as a death due to an accidental injury. After an autopsy and the investigation are complete, the case will be reviewed by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney for review, police said.

