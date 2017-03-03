Baltimore R&B group Dru Hill loses royalties lawsuit
News Maryland Crime

Baltimore County police investigate pellet gun incidents in Essex, Dundalk

Alison Knezevich
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Dozens of windows, doors damaged by pellet gun in Dundalk and Essex, police say

Baltimore County police are investigating dozens of cases of property damage in Essex and Dundalk caused by someone with a pellet gun.

Residents and businesses have reported damage to windows, storm doors, sliding glass doors and vehicle windows, police said Friday. A McDonald's restaurant on North Point Boulevard was among those hit.

Over the weekend of Feb. 24-26, police in Essex received 26 reports about damage caused by a pellet gun. The Dundalk precinct has received 34 calls, police said.

Anyone with information may call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
43°