Baltimore County police investigate pellet gun incidents in Essex, Dundalk

Baltimore County police are investigating dozens of cases of property damage in Essex and Dundalk caused by someone with a pellet gun.

Residents and businesses have reported damage to windows, storm doors, sliding glass doors and vehicle windows, police said Friday. A McDonald's restaurant on North Point Boulevard was among those hit.

Over the weekend of Feb. 24-26, police in Essex received 26 reports about damage caused by a pellet gun. The Dundalk precinct has received 34 calls, police said.

Anyone with information may call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.