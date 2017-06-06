Police seek suspect who allegedly tried to ram officer in Patapsco State Park

Police from several jurisdictions were searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to ram a Natural Resources Police officer in Patapsco State Park on Tuesday night, officials said.

The officer fired shots, but the suspect fled in an SUV, police said.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said the officer was investigating the suspect's vehicle when it attempted to take off and drove directly at the officer.

NRP spokeswoman Candy Thomson said the incident happened around 10 p.m. near Hilltop Road in the park. She said the agency won't release the officer's name until his family is notified.

Maryland State Police, who are also assisting NRP, said the officer had a minor injury. Police are searching the park and surrounding areas with helicopters and other equipment for a light colored SUV.

No other information was immediately available.

