69-year-old Baltimore Co. man assaulted, carjacked by teens remains at the hospital

A man assaulted and carjacked by teens in Baltimore County earlier this month faces up to six months of recovery, his wife said.

Baltimore County police said a group of teens stopped outside the 69-year-old man’s Parkville home Jan. 3 and “violently attacked” him before taking his car. Four of the teens have been charged, three of them as adults.

One teen, who police said struck the man in his car, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Police are still working to identify the other two suspects involved.

The victim, Jim Willinghan, remains at the hospital, and his recovery is expected to take between three and six months, said his wife, Barbara Willinghan. His right hand was run over during the attack, his wife said.

“This has been a very trying experience,” she said.

The couple’s neighbor, Jessica Bristol, 35, said she she’s visited her neighbor at Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

“His spirits were really good. He was grateful to be alive,” she said.

She said she was devastated when she learned about the attack.

“I just wanted to cry. My heart sank into my stomach,” she said.

She said Jim Willinghan was a presence in the neighborhood, walking his dog or working in the yard.

Bristol said there have been problems in the neighborhood with juveniles breaking into cars. Her fiance’s camera was taken out of his car.

“That’s pretty common. But something like this, I never thought this would happen,” she said.

Bristol said she took mace with her when she recently walked her dogs.

“I shouldn’t have to, I live in Parkville,” she said.

She and her fiance, Brian Ellis, started a GoFundMe page to raise $5,000 to help pay for Willinghan’s medical expenses. By Saturday, they had doubled her goal.

“Something good comes from something bad. It shows there is a little humanity in the world,” she said of the support.

