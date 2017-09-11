Nero, once charged in Freddie Gray case, on witness list for assault trial of Baltimore County officer

Edward Nero, one of the six Baltimore police officers charged in the 2015 arrest and death of Freddie Gray, is listed as a state’s witness in the assault trial of a Baltimore County police officer that is scheduled to begin Tuesday, the accused officer’s defense attorney said.

Baltimore County police officer Christopher M. Spivey, 29, was charged with four counts of second-degree assault after video from the Baltimore Police Foxtrot helicopter captured county police officers kicking and punching a suspect, according to a police report.

Nero was working with the Foxtrot unit on Jan. 25 pursuing a stolen vehicle into Baltimore County and alerted supervisors to what he saw.

“While placing the suspect under arrest, one officer appeared to kick the subject in the head area then kick the suspect two more times,” Nero wrote in his report.

“My understanding is that officer Nero will be called to testify,” Spivey’s defense attorney, Brian Thompson, said on Monday.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Monday he could not confirm if Nero will testify, saying trials are “fluid.”

Deputy State's Attorney Robin S. Coffin is trying the case.

Spivey is accused of kicking Diamontae Tyquan Farrar, 20. Farrar was convicted of theft and attempting to elude police in the incident involving Spivey. He received a three-year sentence last month.

Spivey remains suspended from the county police department with pay.

Nero was the first officer charged in the Gray case to be acquitted, following a bench trial in May 2016. He had faced misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of misconduct in office for his role in Gray's initial arrest. Two other officers were acquitted, and State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby dropped criminal charges against the remaining officers later that year.

Nero and four of the officers still face possible internal discipline for their actions, and have separate public trial board proceedings scheduled in the coming months.

Nero is currently assigned to the BPD’s Strategic Services Bureau, which includes Special Operations Section, Forensic Science and Evidence Management, and our Professional Development and Training Academy, a city police spokesman said.

