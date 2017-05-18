Baltimore police officer shot through the door of his Gwynn Oak home Wednesday night

An off-duty city police officer is expected to survive after he was shot at his Gwynn Oak home Wednesday night, Baltimore County police said.

County police said the 50-year-old officer went to answer a knock at his front door when he was shot through the door before opening it.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred around 11:22 p.m. The department is withholding the address of the shooting citing safety concerns.

The department's violent crimes unit is investigating whether the officer was targeted. Police do not believe the shooting is related to any criminal activity on the part of the officer.

Baltimore police declined to comment Thursday morning, deferring questions to Baltimore County police.

No additional details were immediately available.

