Baltimore County police investigating officer-involved shooting in Parkville

Baltimore County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 2400 block of Cleanleigh Drive in Parkville, police said Monday night.

The injured officer was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center while the suspect was taken to Sinai hospital, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The extent of the injuries to the officer and suspect “cannot be confirmed at this time,” the police department said in a tweet.

The 2400 block of Cleanleigh Drive runs directly in front of a shopping center that includes such large retail stores as Home Depot, ShopRite and Family Dollar.

