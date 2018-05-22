Teen charged in death of Baltimore County officer; charging documents show ID of suspect, officer

Baltimore County police said a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in the death of a police officer on Monday, but three suspects are still being sought.

Police did not identify the teen Tuesday morning, but said the name and charges will be released after the bail hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Court records show the teen is Dawnta Anthony Harris, of the 1600 block of Vincent Court, in the Gilmor Homes complex in West Baltimore. He is expected to appear in Towson district court for a bail review hearing Tuesday afternoon. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Charging documents for Harris identify the officer as Amy Caprio.

The officer was killed in a confrontation Monday as she responded to an afternoon call in Perry Hall.

The department has only identified her as a four-year veteran assigned to the Parkville precinct.

Police have not said what types of injuries were suffered by the officer. A witness saw the officer get hit by a vehicle.

The overnight search for the remaining suspects left nearly 2,000 students stranded in their schools well into the evening as police looked for the suspects, considered armed and dangerous.

Police did not release a description of the suspects. They said Monday night that they recovered a Jeep that was involved in the crime. Police would not confirm whether the car had been stolen or how many people were inside it, but believe the car was also involved in an earlier burglary.

A man who identified himself as the officer’s husband spoke on 105.7 The Fan, The Norris & Long Show Tuesday morning.

“I’m just still grieving. I don’t know, I just feel like talking about it is definitely better than not,” Tim Caprio told Ed Norris, a former Baltimore city police commissioner.

The incident began to unfold just before 2 p.m., when police received a call for a suspicious vehicle on Linwen Way, said police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

The officer who responded was critically injured, he said, but did not describe what happened. She was taken to Franklin Square, where she was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m., Vinson said.

A resident of the neighborhood told The Baltimore Sun his son saw the officer struck by a vehicle.

Tony Kurek, 54, had just walked in the door of his home when his son, Dakota, shouted for him. “ ‘Dad, Dad, a cop just got run over out front,’ ” the father recalled his son saying.

The officer was lying in the road in front of his house, he said. Dakota told his father he had seen the officer draw her gun on a black Jeep Wrangler and ordered the people inside to get out.

Instead, the driver sped forward, ramming the officer with the vehicle. She landed about 20 feet away. “She basically landed almost in front of my mailbox,” Kurek said.

Tony Kurek called 911. He screamed expletives into the phone: “You got a cop laying in the road dying,” he told them.

Another son, Logan, a volunteer firefighter, began doing CPR.

Tony Kurek said he “won’t soon forget” the look on the officer’s eyes as his son worked to revive her. “I had a very, very bad feeling that she was going or gone.”

“She was young. It just breaks your heart,” he said.

Kurek said glass and one shell casing were found outside, and that his son and neighbors had heard the pop of shots fired. But he didn’t know whether the officer or someone in the car had pulled the trigger.

