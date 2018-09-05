Baltimore County police officer injured when his gun discharges during training

A Baltimore County police officer suffered minor injuries when his gun accidentally discharged during training Wednesday morning, a department spokesman said.

The officer’s gun discharged when the officer attempted to disassemble it just before 7 a.m. inside a classroom at the county’s range at Dulaney Valley and Ivy Church Roads in Timonium, said police spokesman Shawn Vinson.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Vinson said the department is investigating.

“We’re looking into what led up to the discharge of the weapon and to see if proper procedures were followed by the officer,” he said.

The officer was completing regular in-service training, which officers are required to complete twice a year, Vinson said.

Two years ago, an officer accidentally shot himself during training at the facility. That officer, an18-year-veteran, had pulled his gun from his holster and was preparing to shoot a target in the outdoor section of the range when he shot himself.

Vinson said the officer who was injured on Wednesday was using the FNS-40LS pistol. The department purchased the guns in 2013, replacing 15-year-old Sig Sauers.

