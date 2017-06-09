Internal charges dismissed against Baltimore County officer accused of excessive force

A Baltimore County police officer who was expected to go before the department's first public trial board Monday will instead return to work after his internal charges were dismissed this week.

Baltimore County Police Chief Terry Sheridan dismissed the charges against Officer Ernest Hannig, who faced termination after an internal affairs investigation found that he used excessive force when he Tased a Rosedale man last June.

Police spokeswoman Elise Armacost said in an email that Sheridan consulted with the police department's legal affairs section before he "dismissed the charges in the interest of justice and fairness after additional information came to light."

Armacost declined to elaborate, saying the department does not comment on personnel matters. She also said Sheridan declined to comment on the case.

Hannig's attorney, Michael L. Marshall, called the charges "baseless."

"I wish this happened sooner. I give credit to Chief Sheridan," Marshall said Friday.

He criticized the department's internal affairs unit "for letting it get to this."

The county still has not had an officer go before a public trial board since the legislature passed a bill last year to make the internal disciplinary hearings public.

An internal investigation found Hannig used excessive force and that he lied on an incident report after an incident in which he Tased Charles Chapman

On June 16, 2016, Hannig was called to the Rosedale area, where witnesses reported Chapman was disrobing on a ramp from U.S. 40 onto Interstate 695.

Hannig described the man's behavior changing from being "highly aggressive to being relatively calm and catatonic," and said he deployed his Taser because Chapman began to walk toward him with clenched fists, according to a disciplinary report on the incident.

A supervisor who later reviewed Taser camera video of the incident said Hannig "embellished the actions of Mr. Chapman in order to justify a use of force that was out of policy," and recommended his termination.

But Marshall disputed the department's claims that Hannig lied. He said Hannig felt Chapman was coming at him, which was reflected in the video. He also noted that Hannig was aware that the incident was being recorded and would be reviewed.

During the internal investigation, Hannig was suspended with pay and lost his police powers.

Before the charges were dismissed, he was scheduled to go before the trial board, a three-member panel made up of a commander, a lieutenant and a person of the same rank as the accused, which can make its own recommendations to the police chief.

Armacost said Hannig, a 15-year veteran of the department, remains assigned to the mobile crisis unit. The unit pairs a mental health clinician with officers for calls involving individuals with known or suspected mental health issues.

"He's obviously glad to be going to work," Marshall said of Hannig.

Chapman was not seriously injured in the incident, Marshall said. He was taken to a local hospital to have the Taser prongs removed. He was not charged in the incident.

Neither Chapman nor his family could be reached for comment.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5