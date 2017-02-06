Baltimore County officer charged with assault after police say he kicked suspect

A Baltimore County police officer has been charged with second-degree assault after investigators say video footage from a city police helicopter showed him kicking a suspect on Liberty Road.

Officer Christopher M. Spivey, 29, was served with a summons Monday morning in connection with the Jan. 25 incident, county police said. He is suspended with pay.

County police said they began an investigation after the Baltimore Police Department's internal affairs section reached out to them. City police said crew members of their department's Foxtrot helicopter had witnessed a possible assault by a county officer as they assisted with a vehicle pursuit.

According to county police, a 2003 Volvo was reported stolen at the Wegmans grocery store in Owings Mills that day. When police spotted the car and tried to stop it, the driver fled and then crashed near Liberty and Milford Mill roads.

Police say Diamontae Tyquan Farrar, 20, of Baltimore ran from the car. When officers caught him, police said, Spivey ran up to him and kicked him several times.

County police say the Foxtrot video will not be released because it is part of an ongoing investigation.

Spivey does not have an attorney listed in court records.

He has been with the department about nine years and is assigned to the Woodlawn precinct, police said.

This story will be updated.

