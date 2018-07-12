Girl charged after allegedly pelting Muslim family's home with eggs

Baltimore County police say they have charged a 17-year-old girl who has allegedly harassed a Muslim family in Dundalk.

The girl was charged Monday with destruction of property after allegedly pelting a home on the 2000 block of Guy Way with eggs, police spokesman Cpl. Sean Vinson said.

The family reported the incident June 24. One of the victims provided police with the suspect’s vehicle’s tag number, Vinson said.

The family has reported several other incidents of harassment in the past several months, including sporadic catcalls and hostile shouts. The father said strangers sometimes knock on his family’s door and run away before he can catch them.

Police said they do not know if this suspect is connected with any prior alleged incidents.

The family settled in Baltimore County 2½ years ago after fleeing their home in Iraq. The Council on American-Islamic Relations this month called on law enforcement to investigate a string of alleged incidents of harassment against the family.

