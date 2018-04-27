Officers were called to Baltimore County home twice before day of murder-suicide, police say

The day before Baltimore County police said Harry Rey killed his wife and then himself, officers had been called twice to the couple’s Woodstock mobile home because they had been arguing, according to police reports.

Police were called at 4 p.m. and again at about 7 p.m. Tuesday to the couple’s mobile home on Davis Avenue, where they had been arguing about issues in their relationship, police reports said. The officers informed the couple about the process of filing protective orders but did not witness any physical abuse, the reports said. The next day, police said Rey, 35, shot his wife of more than 10 years, Amber Cox, 29, while the couple’s children were inside.

Rey then drove about 20 miles south, to a Red Lobster restaurant in Hanover. He left the children there with patrons before driving to a remote road in Severn where he shot himself in his truck, police said.

After responding to the home at 4 p.m., officers returned around 7 p.m., after Rey knocked on a neighbor’s door, telling the neighbor he “feared for his life and there is a conspiracy against him,” a police report said.

The officer spoke to Rey, who was still upset from earlier and asked officers repeatedly why the officers had returned to his home, the report said. While Rey spoke to the officers, he was also on the phone with his mother claiming, “the police had their hands on their guns and they were going to shoot him,” the report said.

Vinson said officers did not attempt to draw their weapons.

Rey told officers he planned to leave but then changed his mind several times. He also called out to neighbors several times, telling them to look out their windows because he said police were going to hurt him, the report said. Rey kept saying he was in fear for his life, but couldn’t say why, the report said.

Cox, meanwhile, started to walk up the street where she stood on the corner, but told officers she had nowhere to go. Police said their children watched and cried as the couple spoke to officers.

“We received a call, met with Rey and Cox, and both said they got into a verbal argument” said police spokesman Shawn Vinson. He said there was no evidence of physical contact, or that either had been using drugs or alcohol, he said.

Online court records did not show any prior incidents between the couple, and Cox’s grandmother told The Baltimore Sun she was unaware of any physical violence between Rey and Cox.

A neighbor, Robert Brill, previously told The Sun he heard the couple “yelling and screaming at each other” on Tuesday.

Brill said Cox had told him her marriage “had issues, but she wanted to work it out.”

Vinson said Rey used a gun that he legally owned in the Wednesday shooting.

Family of Rey did not respond to requests for comment.

Cox’s grandmother, Barbara Cox, said previously her three grandsons — 7-year-old twins and a 6-year-old — were with her family in Crownsville.

Cox said her family was still trying to comprehend what had happened to her granddaughter.

“She was marvelous,” Cox said of her granddaughter. “She was just a terrific mom. She loved those boys with her heart and soul.”

