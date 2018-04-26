Baltimore County man shoots his wife at home, then himself in apparent murder-suicide, police say

A Baltimore County man shot and killed his wife inside their Woodstock home Wednesday before killing himself inside his car in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 10600 block of Davis Avenue, where officers found Amber Lynne Cox, 28, dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County police were called to Arundel Mills Shopping Center where police said Cox’s husband, Harry Anthony Rey, 35, dropped off three small children and left them with people inside a restaurant at the shopping center. Concerned, the people inside the restaurant called police and officers determined that the man’s wife may be in danger and notified Baltimore County Police.

Anne Arundel Police later located the man inside his truck suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, parked in the 7600 block of Sandy Farm Road in Severn.

Police believe Rey killed his wife, then left the children inside the restaurant, and then killed himself. Authorities are awaiting the completion of both the autopsies.

The three children, 7-year-old twins and a 6-year-old , were not injured and released to the custody of family members, police said.

This article will be updated.

