Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Catonsville

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Catonsville on Monday, Baltimore County police said.

Police were called around 10:20 a.m. by someone who said there was a suicidal person with a gun inside the home in the 2100 block of Rockwell Avenue. Police started a barricade situation and closed nearby roads while they attempted to resolve it.

Police found the bodies of a man and the woman once they were able to enter the home. They have not yet been identified.

Police said they did not yet know the relationship between the man and the woman.

