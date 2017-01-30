Catonsville man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 killing

A 24-year-old Catonsville man was sentenced Monday to life in prison for the killing of 21-year-old Carlita Coleman in 2015, prosecutors said.

Terrence Omar Newman Jr., of the 1000 block of Collwood Road, was found guilty by a jury in November of fatally strangling Coleman, of the 1200 block of Black Friars Road, the Office of the Baltimore County State's Attorney said. He left her body covered in a wooded area of the Westview neighborhood park, where it was later discovered by police, authorities said. An autopsy found she had been asphyxiated.

Newman was convicted of first-degree murder on Nov. 18. He was sentenced by Judge Ruth Jakubowski.

Newman's attorney, John Cox, declined to comment Monday.

