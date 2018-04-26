Motorcyclist killed in Rosedale crash, Baltimore County police say

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Rosedale Wednesday night, Baltimore County police said.

The motorcyclist struck a car around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Philadelphia Road at Kenwood Road, ejecting the man from his motorcycle, police said. He was then struck by another car also traveling westbound on Philadelphia Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Thursday morning.

The department identified as Michael James Genco, 53, of the 1200 block of Berk Ave., also in Rosedale.

The third vehicle, described as a gray sedan, did not remain at the scene of the crash and continued westbound on Philadelphia Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the gray sedan is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

