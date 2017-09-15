Police: Milford Mill Academy teacher charged with sexual abuse

A Baltimore County high school teacher was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a student in his classroom and at Liberty Reservoir during the spring, police said.

Scott Martin Nawrozki, 54, of the 2100 block of Brookhaven Ct. in Fallston, was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree custodial child abuse, fourth-degree sex offense by a person of authority, and fourth-degree sex offense vaginal intercourse by a person of authority. Online court records did not list his attorney.

A student disclosed the sexual activity with the teacher at the Milford Mill Academy high school. The victim told police that several encounters occurred on and off of school property in May and June, including inside the teacher’s classroom and around Liberty Reservoir during school hours. The student also told police they both sent suggestive photographs to each other.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority and we have taken the appropriate personnel action in response to these serious allegations,” Baltimore County schools superintendent Verletta White said in a statement.

Nawrozki is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to call police, 410-853-3650.