Baltimore County police close investigation into alleged assault at the McDonogh School

Baltimore County police have closed an investigation into an alleged assault at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, a department spokesman said Thursday.

“It’s closed at this point. We’ve completed our investigation and have been unable to substantiate any of the allegations,” said spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

Investigators conducted several interviews about an alleged assault last month but were unable to get enough to conduct a criminal investigation. He said the case could be reopened if more information or evidence was found.

Vinson described the allegations only as an assault between male students.

In a letter sent to the school community last month, McDonogh Headmaster Charles W. Britton wrote of a “very troubling situation … that is profoundly disappointing and unacceptable” involving several students in the Upper School, which comprises the ninth through 12th grades.

In addition to contracting police, Britton said McDonogh conducted a “thorough internal investigation” and took “appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Nina C. Sinnott, a McDonogh spokeswoman, declined to provide additional information.

“In keeping with school policy, and out of respect for our students, we do not provide details regarding student matters,” she said in an email.

