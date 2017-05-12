Baltimore Police commissioner leads banquet hall evacuation

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis led the evacuation of a banquet hall Friday morning after a man who had threatened to hurt himself had placed trash bags under tables, officials said.

The 33-year-old man took the stage at a breakfast for the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association at Martin's West in Windsor Mill, and held a Nerf gun to his head, Baltimore County police said. The man threatened to commit suicide, police said.

The banquet hall was evacuated as a precaution after it was learned that the man placed four small trash bags under tables, police said.

Several top Baltimore Police officials who were at the event talked to the man and kept him calm until county police arrived, said T.J. Smith, a city police spokesman.

Smith said he called 911 and Davis led the evacuation efforts. Davis was attending the event to receive an award.

Baltimore County police said they received the call at 9:57 a.m. They sent a hazardous materials team and a K9 explosives detection team to check out the bags, which contained clothes and money.

The banquet hall reopened and continued with its scheduled events.

The man was taken to a local hospital for an emergency evaluation, Baltimore County police said.

Many top business and political leaders attended the event, including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, who received awards. Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz posted pictures on social media of himself and other attendees at the event. The event included a breakfast and awards program followed by networking sessions.

