Man 'slashed' with knife outside Parkville restaurant

Baltimore County police are investigating a Thursday night stabbing outside Maria’s Carry Out.

Police responded to the restaurant, at 1812 Taylor Ave., at about 9:40 p.m., said officials.

The victim, an adult male, was approached by a black man wearing black clothing in the Parkville restaurant’s parking lot, said police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach. The victim was then “slashed” in the lower body with a knife, Peach said.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, said officials.

Police said the suspect ran away and remains at large.

Police are canvassing the area, Peach said.

Police said the motive of the attack is unclear. Officials do not believe the suspect stole anything from the victim.

llumpkin@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lauren_lumps