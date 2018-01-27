Dundalk man charged in death of mother, 70

A 45-year-old Dundalk man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Baltimore County police said Saturday.

Darrin McCullers was arrested Friday while he on a bus in the area of Dunmanway in Dundalk, police said.

His mother, 70-year-old Gwendolyn Blondell McCullers, was found dead Thursday by police in the home they shared in 200 block of Walnut Avenue. Police said her body was concealed inside the home.

Family members had called police when they had not heard from Gwendolyn McCullers for several days. They also could not located Darrin McCullers.

The medical examiner determined Friday that Gwendolyn McCullers died of blunt force injuries, police said.

Darrin McCullers was being held without bail at the county detention center Saturday. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.

