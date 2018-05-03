Police: Baltimore County man fatally shoots pregnant wife; baby survives and is in critical condition

Baltimore County police have charged a Parkville man in the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife, whose baby survived and remains in critical condition.

Police said Eric Maurice Glass, 30, fatally shot his wife, Jasmine Alisha Kennedy, who was also 30, around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said Glass then shot himself in the head but was not severely injured.

Police said Glass then punched Kennedy’s 14-year-old son. The teen and his two younger siblings, an 11-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, who were inside the house, left and went to a neighbor’s house for help, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.

Police said Glass followed the children to the neighbor’s house, and forced his way inside and assaulted the occupants. Outside the house, a neighbor detained Glass until police arrived and took him into custody.

The two boys are Kennedy’s children from a previous relationship, and the daughter and the newborn are both Kennedy and Glass’ children, Litofsky said.

Police said Kennedy was taken to a local hospital, where doctors were able to remove her unborn child. The child is listed in critical but stable condition.

Kennedy was in critical condition and placed on life support. She was taken off life support Wednesday night and pronounced dead.

Glass is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, third-degree burglary, and second-degree assault. He is currently being held on a denied bail status.

Police did not release any information about a possible motive Thursday.

