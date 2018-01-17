Man arrested in White Marsh Mall bathroom 'spy cam' case

An Abingdon man suspected of setting up a “spy cam” in the family restroom of the White Marsh Mall was arrested Tuesday, Baltimore County police said.

Mussawwir M. Sterrett, 40, is charged with one count of “peeping Tom” and one count of visual surveillance with prurient intent, according to court records. He does not have an attorney listed in the records and was being held without bail at the county detention center.

Last week, police released footage of a man setting up the the device in the restroom on Dec. 23. They said the camera was placed on a partition between two bathroom areas, pointing toward a toilet — and that it recorded both children and adults.

On Wednesday, police asked anyone who may have been in the family bathroom between about 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 to call them at 410-307-2020.

