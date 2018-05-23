Prominent defense attorney says he will represent teen charged in killing of Baltimore County officer

A prominent local defense attorney said he will represent one of the teenagers charged in the killing of Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio.

Lawyer Warren Brown wrote in an animated post on his Facebook page Monday night that he was “putting [a] team together” for Dawnta Harris, the 16-year-old from West Baltimore arrested Monday and charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Caprio’s case.

“Here’s the dilemma ; boy ain’t got no $, judges and police will be pissed at me, folk may target me, clients may shy away , $ dries up etc!! JUST CANT LEAVE HIM HANGING THOUGH,” Brown wrote in the post.

Brown did not immediately return calls seeking comment Wednesday morning.

Darrell Jaymar Ward, 15, Derrick Eugene Matthews, 16, and Eugene Robert Genuis IV, 17, all of Baltimore, also have been charged with first-degree murder. None of the teens, who are scheduled for a bail review hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday, had an attorney listed in court records.

Caprio died Monday after she was called to investigate a suspicious Jeep on Linwen Way in Perry Hall. According to police, Caprio came upon the Jeep and pursued Harris, the driver, down the cul-de-sac. When she got out of her patrol car, drew her gun and ordered Harris out, police said, Harris ran over Caprio as she opened fire.

Harris faces life in prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month in Baltimore County District Court.

