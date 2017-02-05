Man dead, teen injured in Baltimore County shooting

One man is dead and another is in serious condition after they were shot Saturday night inside an apartment in Baltimore County, police said Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle in southwestern Baltimore County, police said. Officers found Larry Lynch, Jr., 28, and a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds inside the apartment. Fire department officials pronounced Lynch dead at the scene, police said. The boy was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Both victims were residents of the block where the shooting occurred, police said. No further information was available Sunday afternoon.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information may call 410-307-2020.

The shooting took place in the Circle Terrace Apartments near Lansdowne High School. Police described the area as Lansdowne. The zip code corresponds with parts of Lansdowne, Arbutus and Halethorpe.